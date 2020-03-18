Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD troy ounce lost more than $80 since Monday

Gold drops below $1500, approaches 2020 lows set on Monday
The XAU/USD pair failed to build on Tuesday's recovery gains and suffered heavy losses on Wednesday. After touching a daily low of $1,473 earlier in the session, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen trading near $1,485, down nearly 3% on the day. Since the start of the week, the troy ounce of the precious metal lost more than $80 after erasing $165 in the previous week. On Monday, the pair touched the lowest level of 2020 at $1,451.
Gold to Silver Ratio’s Breakout – Like a Hot Knife Through Butter
In yesterday’s free analysis, we explained why a short-term corrective upswing in the S&P 500 was likely just around the corner. In today’s article, we’ll discuss how it’s likely to impact our silver price forecast. We’ll also make comment on the current opportunity in silver compared to the opportunity in the mining stocks.
