Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD treading on thin ice

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD treading on thin ice

The price of gold has drawn significant attention over the week in the build-up and as a result of the Federal Reserve meeting. Bulls were looking for a confirmation of yield curve control and a nod towards negative rates, but instead, markets went into a tailspin on the bearishness from the chairman Jerome Powel.

Read more ...

Asia FX & Gold: Nothing lasts forever

Memories of March distressed gold sales as the equity market’s overnight plummet has likely weighed on gold fortunes. I’m always cautious about how to interpret a gold move higher on Covid-19 headlines that are arguably deflationary and, if anything, cause people to sell gold in favor of putting money under the mattress for rainy days.

Read more ...