Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD treading on thin ice

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD treading on thin ice
The price of gold has drawn significant attention over the week in the build-up and as a result of the Federal Reserve meeting. Bulls were looking for a confirmation of yield curve control and a nod towards negative rates, but instead, markets went into a tailspin on the bearishness from the chairman Jerome Powel.
Asia FX & Gold: Nothing lasts forever
Memories of March distressed gold sales as the equity market’s overnight plummet has likely weighed on gold fortunes. I’m always cautious about how to interpret a gold move higher on Covid-19 headlines that are arguably deflationary and, if anything, cause people to sell gold in favor of putting money under the mattress for rainy days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts to stabilize ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP is due out shortly.
EUR/USD defends 10-day SMA as US-German yield spread hovers at 5-year lows
EUR/USD bears are struggling to extend Thursday's bearish move despite sustained risk-off. The two-year US-German bond yield spread hovers at five-year lows. Potential risk reset, as suggested by the US index futures, could draw bids for the EUR.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.
Gold: Bounces off intraday low as S&P 500 Futures gain over 1.0%
Gold prices fail to extend the previous day’s losses. Risk-tone recovers amid hopes of virus vaccine, reassessment of growth fears. US data might offer intermediate clues, qualitative catalysts to remain on the driver’s seat.
UK GDP Preview: A 20% plunge could serve as a third blow to sterling, three scenarios
How are you coping with the lockdown? That is often the first question asked when Brits or others meet – whether within the selected "capsule" or online. And now, the same question applies to the economy and will likely move the pound.