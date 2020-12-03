Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trapped in no man's land

Gold: Conditions in currency and interest rates sectors showing fair price on the level 1750
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1858, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1900.
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1832, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1810 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1780. Read more...
Gold trapped in no man's land
The precious commodity has had a very rough several weeks, tumbling nearly 200 dollars per troy ounce in the wake of the recent vaccine optimism. The reinvigorated investors and traders' enthusiasm catalysed the major selloff, as the global demand for safe-havens and other low-risk securities plummeted. The market is currently riding high on the expectations for a sharp rebound in global economic activity in 2021, but it is yet to come to terms with the realisation that it will take time before there can be worldwide vaccination.
The market could very well be getting ahead of itself, but eventually, traders and investors need to come to grips with the fact that no vaccine can be a substitute for lost productivity. Despite some notable improvements, the underlying economic situation is not yet as optimistic as it might seem at first glance. Read more...
Gold V-shaped reversal but still bearish
Gold has retraced a bit to the upside as V shaped reversal with W pattern took place at the bottom 1764.
Bears still have few more options. The first POC zone 1832-35 might reject the price to the diwnside else the resistance 1841 will be hit. However, if we see the price going further up watch for 1850-56 zone where Order block is. In bothe scenarios, GOLD might drop to 1802 which is 50.0 of the swing. Only above 1876 bulls will have the real power. Read more...
GBP/USD hits three-month highs amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3450, the highest since September, shrugging off Brexit concerns. France may reportedly veto a deal if it sees too many compromises from the EU. The final US Services PMI, vaccine developments and US data are all awaited.
EUR/USD resumes advance, reaches fresh highs
The EUR/USD pair is firmly advancing beyond 1.2100, trading at levels that were last seen in April 2018. The dollar is under pressure amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus and an upcoming vaccine. Investors are shrugging off Germany's extended restrictions.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1840 area, over one-week tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, or over one-week highs around the $1840 region.
Crypto market relentlessly fighting for new yearly highs
Bitcoin is leading the recovery in the cryptocurrency market after reclaiming the position above $19,000. Ethereum has managed to bring down the critical hurdle at $600 while Ripple is holding slightly above $0.62.
