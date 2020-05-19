Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trading along its Monday's daily lows [Video]

Gold: Strong momentum, but bulls need to react again [Video]

The breakout to new multi-year highs has not gone quite to plan for gold, but the prospect is not over yet. Given the strength of the early morning position on gold yesterday, we had been looking for a closing breakout above $1746 and then to see an orderly pullback towards $1738/$1746. In the event, a sharp intraday retracement to $1726 and what looks to be a shooting star candlestick is a warning. We still hold a positive view of gold, but the bulls need to re-establish themselves today. Another negative candlestick today, with a close under $1722 would make us wary of the backing upside. Momentum is still strong, but again the bulls need to react today. A positive candle that steadies the ship is needed.

Gold trading along its Monday's daily lows

The gold futures lost 1.25% on Monday after reaching new monthly high of $1,775.80. It has retraced almost all of its month-long decline from April’s high. On April 14 it was the highest since November of 2012 and the high was at $1,788.80. The market has reversed its short-term uptrend yesterday, as it fell below Friday’s daily trading range. Today, gold is trading along its Monday’s daily lows.

Gold is 0.1% higher today, as it trades along yesterday’s closing price. Meanwhile, the global financial markets continue to hover along their local highs this morning. What about the other precious metals?: Silver gained 2.33% on Monday and today it is 0.7% higher. Platinum gained 6.39% and today it is 1.6% higher. Palladium gained 9.11% and today it is gaining another 2.3%.

Gold: Downtrend will start if XAU/USD drops below 1732,9

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 1742.4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1753.

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1732.9, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1715.4.

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1692, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1742 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the pair to reach resistance level 1780 - 1788.