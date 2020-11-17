Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades within a tight $1885-$1893ish range despite a softer USD

XAU/USD trades within tight ranges despite downbeat US dollar

In wake of significant bouts of volatility over the last few days in response to vaccine updates from Pfizer/BioNtech last Monday and Moderna this Monday (the former saw the bigger, more meaningful reaction, sending the precious metal below $1900 from previously around $1960), gold market participants appear to be taking a breather/biding their time, as they weigh up conflicting market narratives.

Read more...

Gold: Conditions in currency and interest rates sectors showing fair price on the level 1,750

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1884, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1889 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 1916.30.

Read more...