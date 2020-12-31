Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, just below $1890 level

Gold seeks direction as USDX slips

As of Wednesday (Dec. 30) morning, gold is range trading and remains more or less flat as it seeks momentum. As we wait for the precious metals to act on a catalyst, let’s also take a look at the Euro’s relation to the U.S. Dollar and how both impact gold.

Over the last 24 hours, the precious metals market did more or less nothing, despite the new daily decline in the USD Index. The latter is now testing its monthly and yearly lows, while the PMs are not. PMs – as a group – are not reacting to what should make them rally, and this is yet another bearish sign for the precious metals market. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, just below $1890 level

Gold traded with a negative bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below the $1890 level.

The precious metal continued with its struggle to move past the $1900 mark, instead witnessed some fresh selling and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of winning streak. The rejection slide was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent risk-on environment, which tends to undermine demand for the traditional safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...