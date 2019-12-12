Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, below $1475 level

Murrey Math Lines: XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
In the H4 chart, XAU/USD is moving above 5/8. In this case, the price may break 7/8 and continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 5/8. Read more...
Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level
Gold edged lower through the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's post-FOMC positive move to weekly tops.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday, as was widely expected, left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and indicated that rates would remain on hold. The US central bank also signalled that rates would remain on hold through 2020, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, the Fed's accommodative stance provided a modest lift to the global risk sentiment. The same was evident from a positive mood around equity markets and dented the precious metal's safe-haven status. The commodity, for now, seems to have snapped three days of winning streak, albeit a combination of factors might help limit deeper losses. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1473.53
|Today Daily Change
|-1.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1475.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1466.35
|Daily SMA50
|1480.72
|Daily SMA100
|1488.62
|Daily SMA200
|1407.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1478.6
|Previous Daily Low
|1462.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1472.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1468.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1465.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1456.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1449.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1481.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1487.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1497.36
Gold: a break above 1492 is an important medium term buy signal
Gold trading in a bull flag formation but while holding within the mid point of this flag, as we are now, this offers little trading opportunities. We are making a break above resistance at 1472/74.
Silver longs at important support at 1655/50 are working perfectly on the recovery to strong resistance at 1693/96. We topped exactly here.
Daily Analysis
Gold holding above 1472/74 allows a further recovery to 1481/82 then a selling opportunity at 1488/90 with stops above 1492. A break higher is an important medium term buy signal.
First support at 1468/65 but below here targets 1457/56. A break below 1454 targets 1450 & 1445. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
