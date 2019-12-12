Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, below $1475 level

Murrey Math Lines: XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAU/USD is moving above 5/8. In this case, the price may break 7/8 and continue trading upwards to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at 5/8. Read more...

Gold trades with modest losses, below $1475 level

Gold edged lower through the early European session on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous session's post-FOMC positive move to weekly tops.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday, as was widely expected, left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and indicated that rates would remain on hold. The US central bank also signalled that rates would remain on hold through 2020, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the non-yielding yellow metal.

Meanwhile, the Fed's accommodative stance provided a modest lift to the global risk sentiment. The same was evident from a positive mood around equity markets and dented the precious metal's safe-haven status. The commodity, for now, seems to have snapped three days of winning streak, albeit a combination of factors might help limit deeper losses. Read more...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1473.53 Today Daily Change -1.61 Today Daily Change % -0.11 Today daily open 1475.14 Trends Daily SMA20 1466.35 Daily SMA50 1480.72 Daily SMA100 1488.62 Daily SMA200 1407.7 Levels Previous Daily High 1478.6 Previous Daily Low 1462.8 Previous Weekly High 1484.06 Previous Weekly Low 1454.05 Previous Monthly High 1515.38 Previous Monthly Low 1445.8 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1472.56 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1468.84 Daily Pivot Point S1 1465.76 Daily Pivot Point S2 1456.38 Daily Pivot Point S3 1449.96 Daily Pivot Point R1 1481.56 Daily Pivot Point R2 1487.98 Daily Pivot Point R3 1497.36

Gold: a break above 1492 is an important medium term buy signal

Gold trading in a bull flag formation but while holding within the mid point of this flag, as we are now, this offers little trading opportunities. We are making a break above resistance at 1472/74.

Silver longs at important support at 1655/50 are working perfectly on the recovery to strong resistance at 1693/96. We topped exactly here.

Daily Analysis

Gold holding above 1472/74 allows a further recovery to 1481/82 then a selling opportunity at 1488/90 with stops above 1492. A break higher is an important medium term buy signal.

First support at 1468/65 but below here targets 1457/56. A break below 1454 targets 1450 & 1445. Read more...