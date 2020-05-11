Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest gains, just above $1700 mark [Video]

Gold prices consolidate in apex formation pending big movement [Video]

Gold prices has been consolidating in an apex formation since a month ago. Usually, an apex is formed prior to a big movement. It could be a back up action from the structure formed during Feb-Apr 2020. So a bullish continuation for Gold is likely once it breaks out from the apex formation.

On the short timeframe in H1, Gold has tested the supply line of the apex and I am looking for a weak rally up to test the supply zone as annotated in the chart. A rejection from the supply zone could represent a short entry for a quick swing trade to the downside, as demonstrated in the strategy video below based on identifying the supply and demand zone for swing trading:

Global rally continues as White House considers more aid after dismal jobs report

Equity markets’ rising is intact today after Sunday reports President Trump’s administration was holding discussions with Republicans and Democrats in Congress on potential aid to states after April jobs report indicated unemployment jumped to 14.7% due to US job losses unseen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. The White House is “absolutely” pushing for a payroll tax cut, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said, despite little congressional support for the proposal. Read more...

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.02% GBP USD -0.59% USD JPY 0.05% AUD USD 1.45%

Gold trades with modest gains, just above $1700 mark

Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick, albeit has managed to hold with modest daily gains just above the $1700 mark.

Following the previous session's pullback from two-week tops, the precious metal regained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week amid worries over the second wave of coronavirus infections. Read more...