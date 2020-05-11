Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest gains, just above $1700 mark [Video]

Gold prices consolidate in apex formation pending big movement [Video]
Gold prices has been consolidating in an apex formation since a month ago. Usually, an apex is formed prior to a big movement. It could be a back up action from the structure formed during Feb-Apr 2020. So a bullish continuation for Gold is likely once it breaks out from the apex formation.
On the short timeframe in H1, Gold has tested the supply line of the apex and I am looking for a weak rally up to test the supply zone as annotated in the chart. A rejection from the supply zone could represent a short entry for a quick swing trade to the downside, as demonstrated in the strategy video below based on identifying the supply and demand zone for swing trading:
Global rally continues as White House considers more aid after dismal jobs report
Equity markets’ rising is intact today after Sunday reports President Trump’s administration was holding discussions with Republicans and Democrats in Congress on potential aid to states after April jobs report indicated unemployment jumped to 14.7% due to US job losses unseen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. The White House is “absolutely” pushing for a payroll tax cut, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said, despite little congressional support for the proposal. Read more...
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.02%
|GBP USD
|-0.59%
|USD JPY
|0.05%
|AUD USD
|1.45%
Gold trades with modest gains, just above $1700 mark
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick, albeit has managed to hold with modest daily gains just above the $1700 mark.
Following the previous session's pullback from two-week tops, the precious metal regained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week amid worries over the second wave of coronavirus infections. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Fears of second coronavirus wave could bode well for dollar
EUR/USD lacks clear directional bias amid renewed coronavirus fears. Risk-off is pushing the dollar higher and could cap the upside in the spot. The tide, however, could turn in favor of the single currency if the US Consumer Price Index prints well below estimates.
GBP/USD holds onto recovery gains above 1.2300 as DXY retreats from 12-day top
GBP/USD bounces off intraday low amid fresh US dollar pullback. Trade war fears, risk of virus resurgence benefited the greenback earlier. Brexit, confusion over UK PM Johnson’s “Stay Alert” directives could weigh on the Cable.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
Gold: Regains $1,700 as risk-off recalls buyers from three-day low
Gold prices take the bids near $1.700.80, intraday high of $1,702.32, during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday. The safe-haven recently bounced off three-day low, prints 0.16% gains on a day now, while benefiting from the broad risk aversion wave.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.