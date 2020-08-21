Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades near sideways channel support

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes PMIs for fresh push to cross $1,953/54 hurdle

Gold prices struggle to keep the intraday gains while bouncing off $1,940.79 to currently around $1,950, up 0.10% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. In doing so, the yellow metal retraces from the one week low flashed Wednesday while rising for the second day in a row.

Although the US dollar’s latest weakness becomes the eye-candy for the gold buyers, recovery in risk-tone sentiment, amid upbeat stocks and hopes of US-China trade deal, exert downside pressure on the bullion. Additionally, hopes of the American stimulus, as recently kindled by the Democrats, also favor the bears.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades near sideways channel support

Gold is trading near the hourly chart sideways channel resistance of $1,954. The consolidation seen on the hourly chart is preceded by a violation of the trendline rising from Aug. 12 and Aug. 16 lows. As such, the sideways channel is more likely to breached to the downside. That may encourage sellers to press toward support at $1,963 (Aug 12 low).

On the other hand, if the channel’s resistance is breached, the bearish view put forward by the ascending trendline breakdown confirmed earlier this week would be invalidated. That may lead bulls to reattempt testing the psychological hurdle of $2,000. That said, a stronger evidence of bullish revival would be a close above the lower high of $2,015 created on Aug. 18.

