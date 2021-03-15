Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades near session tops, just above $1730 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD could extend recovery to $1,745

Last week, the XAU/USD pair snapped a three-week losing streak and closed in the positive territory at $1,726. On Monday, the pair is having a difficult time setting its next short-term direction and was last seen posting small daily gains at $1,730.60.

On the four-hour chart, the price seems to be struggling to break above $1,730, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the Feb. 23-Mar. 8 drop is located. In case a four-hour candle manages to close above that level, $1,740 (100-period SMA) could be seen as the next target ahead of $1,745 (Fibonacci 50% retracement). Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades near session tops, just above $1730 level

Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the $1730 region, up around 0.55% for the day.

The precious metal built on the previous session's goodish rebound from levels just below the $1700 mark and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of the next trading week. This marked the second consecutive day of a positive move and was exclusively sponsored by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which tends to drive flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Key resistance aligns at $1,745

Last week, gold managed to snap a three-week losing streak and rose more than 1% to close around $1,720. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, XAU/USD bulls defend $1,700 ahead of the FOMC meeting while USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of gold movements.

“On Tuesday, Industrial Production and Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket. A stronger-than-expected increase in Retail Sales could provide a boost to market sentiment and weigh on USD.” Read more...