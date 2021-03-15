Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades near session tops, just above $1730 level

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD could extend recovery to $1,745
Last week, the XAU/USD pair snapped a three-week losing streak and closed in the positive territory at $1,726. On Monday, the pair is having a difficult time setting its next short-term direction and was last seen posting small daily gains at $1,730.60.
On the four-hour chart, the price seems to be struggling to break above $1,730, where the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the Feb. 23-Mar. 8 drop is located. In case a four-hour candle manages to close above that level, $1,740 (100-period SMA) could be seen as the next target ahead of $1,745 (Fibonacci 50% retracement). Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades near session tops, just above $1730 level
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the $1730 region, up around 0.55% for the day.
The precious metal built on the previous session's goodish rebound from levels just below the $1700 mark and gained some follow-through traction on the first day of the next trading week. This marked the second consecutive day of a positive move and was exclusively sponsored by a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which tends to drive flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Key resistance aligns at $1,745
Last week, gold managed to snap a three-week losing streak and rose more than 1% to close around $1,720. As FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer notes, XAU/USD bulls defend $1,700 ahead of the FOMC meeting while USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of gold movements.
“On Tuesday, Industrial Production and Retail Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket. A stronger-than-expected increase in Retail Sales could provide a boost to market sentiment and weigh on USD.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1730.72
|Today Daily Change
|7.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1723.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1749.68
|Daily SMA50
|1811.64
|Daily SMA100
|1838.89
|Daily SMA200
|1860.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1728.04
|Previous Daily Low
|1699.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1710.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1717.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1705.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1688.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1677.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1745.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
