Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades just under flat as the market lies in a delicate balance

Gold Price Analysis: A mixed day in macro markets keeps gold in delicate balance

There has been lots of news today and a top German court kicked things off by suggesting the ECB did nothing illegal with its public sector purchasing programme (PSPP). Having said that it seems that the court is giving the ECB 3 months to fix and justify some inadequacies or lose the Bundesbank as a participant. The ECB’s new pandemic-fighting purchase scheme which was approved last month to help the coronavirus-stricken euro area economy will not be affected by this ruling, as the Constitutional Court stated that this decision does not apply to that programme and only to the PSPP.

Later in the session, there was also some data from the US where US Markit Services PMI for April printed at 26.7 (est 27.0). This was the final reading so nobody was expecting any fireworks but the number dipped slightly under expectations. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, however, beat the estimates of 36.8 and hit 41.8 for April.

Gold: The bulls have been neutralized [Video]

The near term outlook on gold has become increasingly neutral in recent sessions. The negative implications of last week’s break below the $1702 pivot have become far less assertive as the market has since recovered back to the neutrality of the pivot again. Gold has lost its near to medium term trending outlook as the market has built a trading range between $1660/$1746. The $1702 is almost bang in the middle of this range. Momentum indicators still retain a legacy of the March to April strong rally, but are increasingly mixed.

