Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades just above $1600 mark

Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark

Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the $1600 round-figure mark.

The precious metal extended the previous day's intraday pullback from two-week tops and was being weighed down by the latest optimism over the passage of a massive $2 trillion US economic relief package. However, a combination of factors extended some support to the commodity and helped limit losses. Read more...

Gold Futures: Downside seen as shallow

In light of preliminary figures for Gold futures markets from CME Group, traders trimmed their open interest positions for the second day in a row, this time by nearly 3.7K contracts. Volume, in the same line, reversed two straight builds and shrink by around 245.3K contracts. Read more…