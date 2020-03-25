Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades in red after three-day winning streak

Gold trades in red after three-day winning streak

Gold is feeling the pull of gravity in Wednesday's Asian session, having posted solid gains in the previous three trading days. The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,615 per Oz, representing a 0.25% drop on the day, having hit a high of $1,643 in early Asia. Prices closed Tuesday with a 4.38% gain, confirming the metal's first three-day winning run since Feb. 24.

The metal rose from $1,455 to $1,635 in the last three trading days as global recession fears were bolstered by the US Senate's inability to push forward the coronavirus spending bill. Further, the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended quantitative easing program on Monday, lifting the US inflation expectations and strengthening the bid tone around gold.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1616.86 Today Daily Change -11.89 Today Daily Change % -0.73 Today daily open 1628.75 Trends Daily SMA20 1590.63 Daily SMA50 1584.57 Daily SMA100 1537.18 Daily SMA200 1505.67 Levels Previous Daily High 1633.71 Previous Daily Low 1552.78 Previous Weekly High 1561 Previous Weekly Low 1451.3 Previous Monthly High 1689.4 Previous Monthly Low 1547.56 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1602.79 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1583.7 Daily Pivot Point S1 1576.45 Daily Pivot Point S2 1524.15 Daily Pivot Point S3 1495.52 Daily Pivot Point R1 1657.38 Daily Pivot Point R2 1686.01 Daily Pivot Point R3 1738.31

Gold refreshes two-week high to rise further towards $1,650

While extending its recent run-up, Gold prices remain 0.5% positive while flashing $1,637 as a quote during the Asian session on Wednesday. The recovery in the market’s risk-tone, coupled with the US dollar weakness, seems to have favored the bullion off-late. However, the precious-metal traders await further details of the much-awaited US COVID-19 Bill for fresh impulse.

In addition to the increased odds of the estimated $2 trillion package to combat the deadly virus, an initial pattern of depleting coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from Italy also helps the market to remain positive. Also supporting the shift in the risk-tone could be the global efforts, led by the Fed, to ward off the negative implications of the disease.

