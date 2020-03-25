Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades in red after three-day winning streak

Gold trades in red after three-day winning streak
Gold is feeling the pull of gravity in Wednesday's Asian session, having posted solid gains in the previous three trading days. The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,615 per Oz, representing a 0.25% drop on the day, having hit a high of $1,643 in early Asia. Prices closed Tuesday with a 4.38% gain, confirming the metal's first three-day winning run since Feb. 24.
The metal rose from $1,455 to $1,635 in the last three trading days as global recession fears were bolstered by the US Senate's inability to push forward the coronavirus spending bill. Further, the Federal Reserve announced an open-ended quantitative easing program on Monday, lifting the US inflation expectations and strengthening the bid tone around gold.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1616.86
|Today Daily Change
|-11.89
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.73
|Today daily open
|1628.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1590.63
|Daily SMA50
|1584.57
|Daily SMA100
|1537.18
|Daily SMA200
|1505.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1633.71
|Previous Daily Low
|1552.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1561
|Previous Weekly Low
|1451.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1689.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|1547.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1602.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1583.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1576.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1524.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1495.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1657.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1686.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1738.31
Gold refreshes two-week high to rise further towards $1,650
While extending its recent run-up, Gold prices remain 0.5% positive while flashing $1,637 as a quote during the Asian session on Wednesday. The recovery in the market’s risk-tone, coupled with the US dollar weakness, seems to have favored the bullion off-late. However, the precious-metal traders await further details of the much-awaited US COVID-19 Bill for fresh impulse.
In addition to the increased odds of the estimated $2 trillion package to combat the deadly virus, an initial pattern of depleting coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from Italy also helps the market to remain positive. Also supporting the shift in the risk-tone could be the global efforts, led by the Fed, to ward off the negative implications of the disease.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
