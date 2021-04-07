Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades in a relatively tight channel on Wednesday

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD loses bullish momentum as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes
The XAU/USD pair registered strong gains on Tuesday and closed near the key resistance located at $1,745. However, the pair lost its momentum on Wednesday and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. As of writing, gold was down 0.25% on a daily basis at $1,738.
A modest rebound witnessed in the US treasury bond yields made it difficult for XAU/USD to continue to push higher. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which lost more than 3% on Tuesday, rose as much as 1% on Wednesday and allowed the greenback to stay resilient against its peers.
Gold to see further downside pressure while palladium stands out – CE
Strategists at Capital Economics continue to expect the vaccine rollout to enable economies to re-open later this year, which should bolster riskier assets and weigh further on the price of gold. What’s more, the palladium price surged in March, and it will continue to outperform the price of platinum over the next few years.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
