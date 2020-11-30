Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades below 200-day MA for first since March

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD drops over 1% to fresh four-month lows near $1765

Following a weekly closing below the $1800 level, Gold (XAU/USD) resumes its downward momentum in Monday’s Asian trading, renewing four-month troughs below $1770. The precious metal came under fresh selling pressure over the last hour, as the upbeat Chinese official Manufacturing and Services PMIs joined the coronavirus vaccine optimism, exacerbating the pain in the safe-haven gold.

Markets pinned expectations for a faster economic recovery next year, as the coronavirus vaccine could likely be rolled out as early as next month, fuelling hopes that life would return to normalcy early next year.

XAG/USD Overview Today last price 22.05 Today Daily Change -0.60 Today Daily Change % -2.65 Today daily open 22.65 Trends Daily SMA20 24.12 Daily SMA50 24.07 Daily SMA100 24.76 Daily SMA200 20.54 Levels Previous Daily High 23.33 Previous Daily Low 22.34 Previous Weekly High 24.4 Previous Weekly Low 22.34 Previous Monthly High 25.56 Previous Monthly Low 22.59 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.72 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.95 Daily Pivot Point S1 22.22 Daily Pivot Point S2 21.78 Daily Pivot Point S3 21.23 Daily Pivot Point R1 23.21 Daily Pivot Point R2 23.77 Daily Pivot Point R3 24.2

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades below 200-day MA for first since March

Gold is trading below the widely-followed 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since March. The long-term technical line is currently located at $1,800 and the metal is changing hands near $1,783 per ounce, representing a 0.25% loss on the day.

The yellow metal closed below the 200-day SMA on Friday, exposing deeper support at $1,765 (May 18 low). The breakdown has been reinforced by the bull failure at the former support-turned-hurdle of the 200-day SMA seen early today.

