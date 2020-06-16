Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades at 1,730.00

Gold: Will it break to the upside? [Video]

Gold continues to throw out a mix of signals as it trades around the middle of the medium term range $1660/$1764. The 21 day moving average has been all but flat for almost a month now and reflects this lack of conviction in these near term moves. Yesterday’s session could be taken as a snapshot summary of what is increasingly the outlook for gold now. An initial upside move which fell over before a move lower which bounced into the close. The market is showing little real direction this morning either. It is difficult to read too much into the outlook for yesterday’s candlestick. Read More...

XAU/USD analysis: Trades at 1,730.00

Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate reversed north from the 1,705.00 level. During Tuesday morning, the rate was trading at 1,730.00.

Given that yellow metal is supported by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs, as well the monthly PP, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market. Read More...

Gold clings to modest daily gains, around $1730 area

Gold traded with modest gains through the early European session and was last seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1730 region.

The precious metal gained some positive traction on Tuesday and built on the previous day's intraday bounce from multi-day lows that came after the Fed announced to begin buying of investment-grade corporate bonds. Read More...