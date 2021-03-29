Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tracks S&P 500 Futures to print mild losses below $1,750

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tracks S&P 500 Futures to print mild losses below $1,750

Despite failing to extend Friday’s run-up, gold’s latest bounce-off intraday low helps the yellow metal to trim the day’s losses while taking rounds to $1,732-31 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal follows S&P 500 Futures and the US dollar index (DXY) moves, amid likely month-end positioning.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1727.7 Today Daily Change -4.99 Today Daily Change % -0.29 Today daily open 1732.69 Trends Daily SMA20 1724.42 Daily SMA50 1782.75 Daily SMA100 1821.99 Daily SMA200 1860.61 Levels Previous Daily High 1736.82 Previous Daily Low 1721.69 Previous Weekly High 1747.12 Previous Weekly Low 1721.69 Previous Monthly High 1871.9 Previous Monthly Low 1717.24 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1731.04 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1727.47 Daily Pivot Point S1 1723.98 Daily Pivot Point S2 1715.27 Daily Pivot Point S3 1708.85 Daily Pivot Point R1 1739.11 Daily Pivot Point R2 1745.53 Daily Pivot Point R3 1754.24

Gold Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

Overview: Gold 1750 as support would create long trades and 1720 as the tested resistance confirms weakness. Silver is on support at 25.00 and will try to lift up from that level, but I fear is a corrective abc rally. Elliott Wave Gold: Tracking bullish and bearish patterns

