Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tracking toward its highest close in 7+ years – Can we break $1700?

Gold: Awaits fresh clues to revisit $1,700

With the coronavirus crisis weighs the market’s risk, Gold remains on the bulls’ radar while taking rounds to $1,685 last. Also supporting the yellow metal’s buying could be the weak US dollar despite the Fed’s action.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 427,460 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 32,449 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,942 to 14,696, per Reuters. It should also be noted that the CDC earlier announced ‘no sail’ order to all cruise ships.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1684.34
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1684.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1587.32
Daily SMA50 1599.54
Daily SMA100 1556.37
Daily SMA200 1519.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1690.42
Previous Daily Low 1643.82
Previous Weekly High 1636.13
Previous Weekly Low 1568.46
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1672.62
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1661.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1655.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 1626.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1608.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 1701.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 1719.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 1748.5

 

Gold tracking toward its highest close in 7+ years – Can we break $1700?

Amidst the profound disruptions wrought by the global COVID-19 pandemic, it’s reassuring to see an example of a market reaction that “makes sense.”

That brings us to this morning’s Federal Reserve announcement of an unprecedented new program to provide $2.3 trillion in new loans, including purchases of investment-grade and high-yield bonds in the secondary market. In the words of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, “The Fed’s role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

