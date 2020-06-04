Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD touched 1,695.00 [Video]

Gold: Bullish outlook significantly compromised [Video]
The immediate bullish outlook for gold has been significantly compromised by price declines of the past two sessions. We have recently been discussing how difficult the upside moves are becoming for gold. Two decisive negative candles of the past couple of sessions reflects this. Since the March low, the market has been trying to pull higher, but is consistently being impacted by near term corrective moves. These moves have been breaking ever shallower uptrends. The latest breach of a very shallow 8 week uptrend shows that near to medium term moves on gold are increasingly choppy. All the while, momentum indicators have been sliding lower over a medium term basis. The lower highs on RSI are now added to by a move below 50. MACD lines are sliding ever back towards neutral. Stochastics are turning lower under neutral. Read more...
XAU/USD analysis: Touched 1,695.00
Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate dropped to the 1,695.00 level. During Thursday morning, the rate reversed north to 1,705.00.
On the one hand, it is likely that some upside potential could prevail in the market. In this case it is unlikely that the price for gold could exceed the 1,720.00 area due to the resistance formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the monthly PP. Read more...
Precious metals’ rebound
The gold futures contract lost 1.68% on Wednesday, as it got back to $1,700 price level. The market has retraced its recent advance despite weakening U.S. dollar. On Monday the price has reached slightly above $1,760 and yesterday’s daily low fell at $1,690.30. Gold is still trading within a medium-term consolidation, as we can see on the daily chart:
Gold is trading 0.6% higher this morning. Financial markets remain in risk-on mode, as stocks continue to hover along their medium-term highs. What about the other precious metals? Silver lost 1.65% on Wednesday and today it is 0.5% higher. Platinum lost 0.9% and today is 0.3% higher. Palladium lost 1.23% and today it is 0.2% higher. So precious metals are rebounding after their yesterday’s decline. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.13 after ECB's stimulus boost
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, the highest since mid-March. The ECB added €600 billion in fresh stimulus, more than expected. The bank's move joins German stimulus and hopes for a recovery.
GBP/USD avances toward 1.26 amid improving mood
GBP/USD trades closer to 1.26, buoyed by USD dollar weakness stemming from a better market mood. US jobless claims have marginally disappointed yet other US figures are more upbeat. Markets are shrugging off concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit.
Will race relations rock markets? election campaign, coronavirus, crippled economy all in the mix
America is divided by demonstrations against racial discrimination that come on the backdrop of the coronavirus epidemic and attempts for a recovery. Will this or something else eventually affect markets? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam have a lively discussion about all these topics.
Gold recovers further from 1-month lows, moves back above $1715 level
Gold added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops, around the $1718 region during the early North American session.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $37 mark amid OPEC+ uncertainty
WTI (July futures on Nymex) is ranging in the familiar trading band near mid-36s so far this Thursday, having failed yet another upside attempts just shy of the 37 mark.