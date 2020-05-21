Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Topping $1,748 is key to resuming the rally

Gold is bullish but watch for a drop below 1740

The Gold is still bullish. However, the price is overbought and we could see a further drop towards W L3 and W L4 levels.

As we can see, Gold has made a lower low during the movement in the overbought zone. At this point we might see a drop towards lower levels. 1724 and 1708 are potential targets. If the price closes above 1757 we should see a continuation to the upside. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Topping $1,748 is key to resuming the rally – Confluence Detector

Gold has been consolidating after a surge to the upside, trading at around $1,740. Can it challenge the 7.5-year highs once again?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that fierce resistance awaits at around $1,748, which is a dense cluster of technical lines including the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the Simple Moving Average 5-4h, the SMA 100-15m, and the previous monthly high.

Softer resistance is at $1,751, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the previous weekly high.

Support is at $1,737, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and the Pivot Point one-day Support 2. Read more...

Gold Futures: Scope for further gains

Investors added around 4.5K contracts to their open interest positions in gold futures markets on Wednesday, according to advanced data from CME Group. In the same line, volume extended the choppy activity and increased by more than 10K contracts. Read more...