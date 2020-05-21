Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - Topping $1,748 is key to resuming the rally

Gold is bullish but watch for a drop below 1740
The Gold is still bullish. However, the price is overbought and we could see a further drop towards W L3 and W L4 levels.
As we can see, Gold has made a lower low during the movement in the overbought zone. At this point we might see a drop towards lower levels. 1724 and 1708 are potential targets. If the price closes above 1757 we should see a continuation to the upside. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Topping $1,748 is key to resuming the rally – Confluence Detector
Gold has been consolidating after a surge to the upside, trading at around $1,740. Can it challenge the 7.5-year highs once again?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that fierce resistance awaits at around $1,748, which is a dense cluster of technical lines including the Bollinger Band 1h-Middle, the Simple Moving Average 5-4h, the SMA 100-15m, and the previous monthly high.
Softer resistance is at $1,751, which is the meeting point of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and the previous weekly high.
Support is at $1,737, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week and the Pivot Point one-day Support 2. Read more...
Gold Futures: Scope for further gains
Investors added around 4.5K contracts to their open interest positions in gold futures markets on Wednesday, according to advanced data from CME Group. In the same line, volume extended the choppy activity and increased by more than 10K contracts. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
