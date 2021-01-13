Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to test $1872 amid US stimulus hopes and covid woes

Gold Futures: Recovery stays in place
Open interest in gold futures markets reversed three consecutive daily pullbacks and increased by around 4.9K contracts on Tuesday according to flash data from CME Group. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second session in a row, this time by around 33.3K contracts.
Gold now targets $1,900/oz
The weekly recovery in gold prices seems to have further legs to go in light of Tuesday's positive price action against the backdrop of rising open interest. That said, the next hurdle of relevance now sits at the key $1,900 mark per ounce in the short-term horizon. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to test $1872 amid US stimulus hopes and covid woes
Gold (XAU/USD) extended the bounce from six-week lows on Tuesday, finishing the day with moderate gains well above the $1850 level. On Wednesday, the yellow metal gathers pace to test the $1872 hurdle ahead of US CPI, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to gun towards $2,000 over 2021 – TDS
Key quotes: "Gold looks to build onto Tuesday's rebound on Wednesday, with all eyes awaiting the US CPI report and the House vote on Trump's removal from the Office after the deadly Capitol Hill attack. The greenback and the US rates continue their overnight weakness, which is likely to keep gold buoyed." Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near weekly tops, around $1860 region
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its weekly trading range, around the $1860 region.
Following the previous day's modest pullback from the vicinity of 50-day SMA, the precious metal managed to regain positive traction and edged higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by a softer tone surrounding the US dollar, which tends to benefit dollar-denominated commodities, including gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1854.41
|Today Daily Change
|-1.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1855.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1885.9
|Daily SMA50
|1866.92
|Daily SMA100
|1890.73
|Daily SMA200
|1841.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1863.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1836.74
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1828.27
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1853.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1847.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1840.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1825.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1813.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1867.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1879.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1894.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
