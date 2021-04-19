Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to target $1,800 with a daily close above $1,785

Gold Price Analysis: US Treasury yields and USD to ease later in the year, allowing for XAU/USD gains – HSBC
Economists at HSBC expect US inflation to ease later this year; if this contributes to lower yields and USD, it is gold positive. What’s more, monetary and fiscal policies continue to provide underlying support for the yellow metal.
The base inflation effects have started to lift US YoY CPI over the next couple of months, which could see US headline CPI inflation approaching nearly 4% in May. Nevertheless, we also expect inflation pressures in the US to moderate in the second half of the year. If the US inflation outlook unfolds in the manner expected, then US Treasury yields and possibly the USD could ease later in the year, allowing for gold gains.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to target $1,800 with a daily close above $1,785
Gold registered its largest weekly gain of 2021. In the view of FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer, XAU/USD could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower.
On Tuesday, the labour market report from the UK will be looked upon for fresh catalysts. Although this event is unlikely to have a direct impact on gold’s valuation, a sharp movement in the GBP/USD pair could drive the USD’s overall market performance.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains on track to challenge the $1800 barrier
Starting out a fresh week on Monday, gold remains in a bullish consolidative mode near $1780 levels as rising covid infections and China’s boost to gold imports render XAU-positive.
US-Russia geopolitical tensions and the continued rise in the covid infections globally also lifted gold’s safe-haven appeal.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1772.19
|Today Daily Change
|-2.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1774.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1735.09
|Daily SMA50
|1752.17
|Daily SMA100
|1804.89
|Daily SMA200
|1857.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1759.82
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1774.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1761.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1748.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1737.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1785.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1796.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1809.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.