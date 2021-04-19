Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to target $1,800 with a daily close above $1,785

Gold Price Analysis: US Treasury yields and USD to ease later in the year, allowing for XAU/USD gains – HSBC

Economists at HSBC expect US inflation to ease later this year; if this contributes to lower yields and USD, it is gold positive. What’s more, monetary and fiscal policies continue to provide underlying support for the yellow metal.

The base inflation effects have started to lift US YoY CPI over the next couple of months, which could see US headline CPI inflation approaching nearly 4% in May. Nevertheless, we also expect inflation pressures in the US to moderate in the second half of the year. If the US inflation outlook unfolds in the manner expected, then US Treasury yields and possibly the USD could ease later in the year, allowing for gold gains.” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to target $1,800 with a daily close above $1,785

Gold registered its largest weekly gain of 2021. In the view of FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer, XAU/USD could target $1,800 if US T-bond yields push lower.

On Tuesday, the labour market report from the UK will be looked upon for fresh catalysts. Although this event is unlikely to have a direct impact on gold’s valuation, a sharp movement in the GBP/USD pair could drive the USD’s overall market performance.” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains on track to challenge the $1800 barrier

Starting out a fresh week on Monday, gold remains in a bullish consolidative mode near $1780 levels as rising covid infections and China’s boost to gold imports render XAU-positive.

US-Russia geopolitical tensions and the continued rise in the covid infections globally also lifted gold’s safe-haven appeal.” Read more...