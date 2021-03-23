Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to slide towards $1700 on a break below $1730

Gold Futures: Scope for extra decline

Open interest in Gold futures markets rose for the second session in a row on Monday, this time by just 302 contracts in light of preliminary readings from CME Group. On the other hand, volume shrunk for the second consecutive day, now by around 19.4K contracts.

Gold prices started the week on the defensive against the backdrop of a small uptick in open interest, which leaves the door open for further pullbacks in the very near-term. In the meantime, extra gains in the precious metal remain so far limited by the $1,760 mark per ounce troy. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to slide towards $1700 on a break below $1730

Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, albeit lacked follow-through. Technically, XAU/USD defends the ascending trend-line/200-hour SMA confluence, as FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes.

“The focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's joint testimony on the quarterly CARES Act report before the House Financial Services Committee. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment, the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics to grab some meaningful opportunities.” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears the burden of US dollar strength below $1,750

Gold retreats to $1,735, fizzles recovery from an intraday low near $1,731 while declining for a second consecutive day ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Although recent consolidation seems directionless, the US dollar’s gains are broadly in command to tame the yellow metal.

While tracing the greenback gains, market fears of the geopolitical tussles between China and the Western friends comprising the UK, Canada, the US and Europe gain major attention. Also on the same side could be the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine jitters between the European Union (EU) and London, as well as the virus fears in the bloc. Read more...