Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to set the stage for further losses on a break below $1700

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD plummets to three-week lows amid stronger USD, surging bond yields

Gold added to the previous day's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The downward momentum dragged the commodity below the $1690 level, or to fresh three-week lows during the mid-European session.

The US dollar rallied to fresh four-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity. Apart from this, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields further collaborated to drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to set the stage for further losses on a break below $1700

Gold added to the previous day's losses and lost some additional ground for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. XAU/USD is back closer to the $1700 mark and the next relevant target for XAU/USD bears is $1677-76, FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani briefs.

“Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the metal. Traders will further take cues from the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment. The key focus, however, will remain on Friday's release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs report (NFP).” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to slide towards the $1650 mark – OCBC

Gold is falling towards the $1700 level as rising Treasury yields continue to dim the appeal of the yellow metal. Strategists at OCBC Bank continue to stay short gold as a tactical strategy.

“With 10Y Treasury yields now at 1.68%, gold looks over-valued at current levels.” “We continue to stay short gold tactically and see its fair-value at $1650.” Read more...