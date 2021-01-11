Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to post additional losses with a daily close below $1,840

Gold has taken out the important support

As previously shown, Gold has broken below 1869, critical support. Downtrend is in progress.

We can see the POC zone 1848-52. If the market continues with the trend, which is now bearish we might expect a move towards 1821 and further down to 1794. Sellers should be in control from the POC zone. Have in mind that the first couple of weeks after the New Year can be tricky as the trends still need to form. However, we should expect the main move of Gold to be down during this week. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to post additional losses with a daily close below $1,840

Gold (XAUU/USD) closed last week with heavy losses below $1,850 as the sharp decline amid rising US Treasury bond yields dragged the price below key support levels and triggered additional technical selloffs. The 200-day SMA at $1,840 is the last line of defense for the yellow metal ahead of $1,800, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer briefs.

“The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report from the US on Wednesday will be the first significant data that could impact the USD’s market valuation. Although the Fed uses the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index as its preferred gauge of inflation, a lower-than-expected reading could hurt the greenback.” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops

Gold managed to rebound around $35-$40 from over one-month lows and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily range, near the $1855 region.

The precious metal managed to find decent support near the $1817 region and for now, seems to have stalled its recent sharp fall witnessed over the past four trading sessions. The intraday bounce was exclusively sponsored by a softer risk tone, which tends to underpin demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...