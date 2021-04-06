Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to gain bullish momentum above the strong $1720 support

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls looking to seize control above $1,720 pivot
Gold built on its recent bounce from multi-month lows, around the $1,677-76 region and edged higher during the first part of the trading action on Tuesday. The momentum was sponsored by a combination of factors and pushed the XAU/USD to two-week tops during the Asian session. The US dollar languished near one-week lows, which, in turn, extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Despite Friday's stellar US monthly jobs report, the USD bulls opted to take some profits off the table amid declining US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, a softer tone around the US equity markets further drove some flows towards the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to gain bullish momentum above the strong $1720 support
Gold (XAU/USD) built on its recent bounce from multi-month lows, around the $1,677-76 region and edged higher during the first part of the trading action on Tuesday. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, bulls are looking to seize control above the $1,720 pivot.
“The upbeat outlook for the US economy might keep a lid on any further gains for XAU/USD. Investors remain hopeful about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery. This, along with the Biden administration's planned stimulus of more than $2 trillion, has been fueling speculations about a possible uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level
Gold held on to its modest intraday gains through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1,732-33 region, just below the two-week tops touched earlier this Tuesday.
Following the previous day's directionless price moves, the XAU/USD regained positive traction on Tuesday and built on its recent bounce from multi-month lows, around the $1,677-76 region. The uptick was supported by a generally softer risk tone, which tends to benefit the safe-haven precious metal. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1730.96
|Today Daily Change
|2.91
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1728.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1724.2
|Daily SMA50
|1768.58
|Daily SMA100
|1813.95
|Daily SMA200
|1859.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1733.62
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1726.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1728.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1721.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1715.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1739.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1746.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.18 amid cooler market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, off the highs as the safe-haven dollar benefits from concerns about a Chinese credit curb and uncertainty related to US stimulus. The eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence beat estimates with 13.1 points in April.
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. A softer risk tone, sliding US bond yields extended some support to the commodity.
Uniswap primed for 25% surge as it rides bullish wave
Uniswap price is traversing an ascending parallel channel consolidation since February 20. A bounce from the lower trend line suggests a 25% upswing to the upper boundary.
More stimulus is coming – But what does that mean for commodity prices?
Last week, Joe Biden unveiled his ambitious $2.3 trillion Green Energy and Infrastructure spending plan, to transform the U.S. economy.