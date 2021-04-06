Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to gain bullish momentum above the strong $1720 support

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls looking to seize control above $1,720 pivot

Gold built on its recent bounce from multi-month lows, around the $1,677-76 region and edged higher during the first part of the trading action on Tuesday. The momentum was sponsored by a combination of factors and pushed the XAU/USD to two-week tops during the Asian session. The US dollar languished near one-week lows, which, in turn, extended some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. Despite Friday's stellar US monthly jobs report, the USD bulls opted to take some profits off the table amid declining US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that benefitted the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, a softer tone around the US equity markets further drove some flows towards the safe-haven XAU/USD. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to gain bullish momentum above the strong $1720 support

“The upbeat outlook for the US economy might keep a lid on any further gains for XAU/USD. Investors remain hopeful about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery. This, along with the Biden administration's planned stimulus of more than $2 trillion, has been fueling speculations about a possible uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, holds above $1730 level

Following the previous day's directionless price moves, the XAU/USD regained positive traction on Tuesday and built on its recent bounce from multi-month lows, around the $1,677-76 region. The uptick was supported by a generally softer risk tone, which tends to benefit the safe-haven precious metal.