Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to face stiff resistance at $1736 after double-bottom reversal

Gold (XAU/USD) is holding onto the recent recovery gains at around $1730 on Easter Monday, with thin trades offering little incentives. Meanwhile, strong US NFP jobs reported-led spike in the shorter-duration Treasury yields weigh on the non-yielding bright metal.
The Fed is expected to increases rates sooner than previously anticipated after the US jobs blowout strengthened the prospects of faster economic recovery amidst higher vaccination rates.
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its last week’s recovery on Easter Monday, as outstanding US NFP data-induced risk-on market mood underpins the Treasury yields at the expense of the yieldless gold.
Further, stronger US data points to faster economic recovery, which boosts expectations that the Fed could hike the interest rates sooner, weighing negatively on the yellow metal. Meanwhile, hopes of US President Joe Biden’s $2 billion infrastructure plan getting approval from Congress limit the downside in gold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
