Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to face stiff resistance at $1736 after double-bottom reversal

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1709 support after strong NFP boosts yields – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is holding onto the recent recovery gains at around $1730 on Easter Monday, with thin trades offering little incentives. Meanwhile, strong US NFP jobs reported-led spike in the shorter-duration Treasury yields weigh on the non-yielding bright metal.

The Fed is expected to increases rates sooner than previously anticipated after the US jobs blowout strengthened the prospects of faster economic recovery amidst higher vaccination rates.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to face stiff resistance at $1736 after double-bottom reversal

Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its last week’s recovery on Easter Monday, as outstanding US NFP data-induced risk-on market mood underpins the Treasury yields at the expense of the yieldless gold.

Further, stronger US data points to faster economic recovery, which boosts expectations that the Fed could hike the interest rates sooner, weighing negatively on the yellow metal. Meanwhile, hopes of US President Joe Biden’s $2 billion infrastructure plan getting approval from Congress limit the downside in gold.

