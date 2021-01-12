Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to extend the bounce, tests critical $1860 barrier

Gold Futures: Rebound could extend further

Open interest in gold futures markets rose by just 935 contracts at the beginning of the week and reversed two consecutive daily pullbacks, according to preliminary readings from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy activity and shrunk by nearly 181K contracts.

Gold meets support near $1,820/oz

Monday's bounce off the $1,820 region in gold prices was on the back of a mild increment in open interest, opening the door to the continuation of the recovery in the short-term horizon. So far, the precious metal appears to have met some contention in the $1,820 region per ounce. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to extend the bounce, tests critical $1860 barrier

Heading into Tuesday, gold has snapped the four-day losing streak, posting small gains to trade once again above $1850. XAU/USD looks north but upside seems limited amid rising Treasury yields, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.

See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to gun towards $2,000 over 2021 – TDS Key quotes

"A pause in the US dollar rally combined with US stimulus expectations bodes well for the XAU bulls. Dismal market mood, amid mounting covid fears and fresh China-Hong Kong tussle, also favors the upside in the safe-haven gold. In absence of relevant economic news, the broader market sentiment and Treasury yields price action could influence the flows in yieldless gold." Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

Gold edged higher through the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1860 region.

The precious metal built on the previous day's bounce from over one-month lows, around the $1817 region and gained some positive traction during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The uptick allowed the XAU/USD to snap four consecutive days of the losing streak, though a combination of factors might keep a lid on any runaway rally. Read more...