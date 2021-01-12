Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to extend the bounce, tests critical $1860 barrier

Gold Futures: Rebound could extend further
Open interest in gold futures markets rose by just 935 contracts at the beginning of the week and reversed two consecutive daily pullbacks, according to preliminary readings from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the choppy activity and shrunk by nearly 181K contracts.
Gold meets support near $1,820/oz
Monday's bounce off the $1,820 region in gold prices was on the back of a mild increment in open interest, opening the door to the continuation of the recovery in the short-term horizon. So far, the precious metal appears to have met some contention in the $1,820 region per ounce. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to extend the bounce, tests critical $1860 barrier
Heading into Tuesday, gold has snapped the four-day losing streak, posting small gains to trade once again above $1850. XAU/USD looks north but upside seems limited amid rising Treasury yields, FXStreet's Dhwani Mehta reports.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to gun towards $2,000 over 2021 – TDS Key quotes
"A pause in the US dollar rally combined with US stimulus expectations bodes well for the XAU bulls. Dismal market mood, amid mounting covid fears and fresh China-Hong Kong tussle, also favors the upside in the safe-haven gold. In absence of relevant economic news, the broader market sentiment and Treasury yields price action could influence the flows in yieldless gold." Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
Gold edged higher through the Asian session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1860 region.
The precious metal built on the previous day's bounce from over one-month lows, around the $1817 region and gained some positive traction during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday. The uptick allowed the XAU/USD to snap four consecutive days of the losing streak, though a combination of factors might keep a lid on any runaway rally. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1850.33
|Today Daily Change
|5.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1845.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1885.83
|Daily SMA50
|1867.93
|Daily SMA100
|1891.46
|Daily SMA200
|1840.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1856.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1816.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1828.27
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1832.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1841.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1822.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1799.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1782.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1862.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1879.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1902.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London.
EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize
EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather from gains, Fed's Brainard, coronavirus news eyed
The US dollar is off the highs and markets have stabilized after a risk-off day on Monday. US bond yields remain high ahead of a speech by Fed's Brainard. Coronavirus statistics remain dire yet vaccinations in the UK have been ramped up.
US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.