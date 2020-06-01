Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD to consolidate in broad range in the near-term

Gold: refreshes 7-day top above $1,700 as S&P 500 Futures drop over 1.0%

Gold prices remain firm around $1,739, intraday high $1,740.74, amid the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Monday. The bullion benefits from the escalation in risk-off mood amid the tension between the US and China while also taking clues from the riots in America.

Despite US President Donald Trump’s refrain from announcing any more sanctions on China, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) cites fears of worsening relations between the two. The reason cited by the Chinese daily is the dominance of groups calling for more ‘fighting spirit’ over those who favor dialogue and cooperation.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1735.12
Today Daily Change 5.72
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 1729.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1719.34
Daily SMA50 1684.74
Daily SMA100 1634.41
Daily SMA200 1565.08
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1737.78
Previous Daily Low 1712.96
Previous Weekly High 1737.78
Previous Weekly Low 1693.78
Previous Monthly High 1765.38
Previous Monthly Low 1670.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1728.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1722.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 1715.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 1701.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 1690.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 1740.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 1751.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 1765.29

 

Gold Price Forecast: Yellow metal to consolidate in broad range in the near-term

Gold is about to post its second straight monthly gain and could remain stuck in a broad range over the next few weeks. The yellow metal is currently trading near $1,730 per ounce – up 2.75% from the opening price of $1,685 observed on May 1. Prices rose by nearly 7% in April. 

Further, the metal is on track to end the last week of May on a flat note, having found dip demand below $1,700 on Wednesday. China’s decision to curb Hong Kong’s autonomy by implementing the controversial national security law and the possibility of strong US retaliation in the form of sanctions likely helped the yellow metal recover to $1,730 from $1,693.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD extends the break above 0.6700 to hit fresh four-month highs near 0.6730. Bulls relieved that Trump's China news conference didn't mention trade. Liquidy is thinner in Asia, allowing for such spikes ahead of Chiba's Caixin Manufacturing PMI. 

USD/JPY drops from Friday's close amid fresh risk aversion. The yen seems to portray the market's fear of escalating tension between the US and China despite the former's President Donald Trump stepped back from any sanctions on the later during the recent speech.

WTI eases from the highest since March 11 to $35.20 during Monday's Asian session. OPEC+ to pre-pone meeting, calls for 1-2 month extension to current output cuts are on the hike. China's PMI can offer immediate direction to energy prices.

Gold prints three-day winning streak while extending pullback from May 27 low near $1,694. The bullion benefits from the escalation in risk-off mood amid the tension between the US and China while also taking clues from the riots in America.

In a further escalation of US-China tensions, President Trump revoked Hong Kong's (HK) "Special Status" as revealed in a speech on Friday. What does this mean? At this stage there is scant detail to go on. 

