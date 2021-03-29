Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tiptoes sideways as positive impetus fades

Gold Price Forecast: Bias remains tilted in favour of XAU/USD bears
Gold edged higher on the last day of the week, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained well within a broader trading range held over the past two weeks or so. The US dollar witnessed some profit-taking from four-month tops, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. This comes amid growing market worries about the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related restrictions in Europe, which extended some additional support to the safe-haven XAU/USD.
That said, the upbeat outlook for the US economy helped limit any meaningful USD losses and kept a lid on any strong gains for the metal. The impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations, along with the passage of a massive stimulus package has been fueling expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. Read more...
Gold technical analysis: Tiptoes sideways as positive impetus fades
Gold is currently edging sideways after its recent bounce off the critical support base of 1,660-1,682, where it produced a nine-month low of 1,676. The falling 50- and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are safeguarding the short-term bearish picture and weighing on the commodities price. The flattening Ichimoku lines are suggesting positive momentum has dwindled and are promoting a minor directionless price phase.
The short-term oscillators are slightly favouring the downside, as they are indicating that positive sentiment has become subdued with the latest drifting in price action. The MACD, although above its red trigger line in the negative region, is looking set to retest it, while the downward tilting RSI, is hovering beneath the 50 level. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to edge lower on a daily close below $1720
Following the choppy action, XAU/USD closed last week with small losses a little above $1,730 as buyers failed to lift the yellow metal above key $1,745 resistance. According to FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer, a daily close below $1,720 could trigger a technical selloff.
Key quotes: “The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index on Tuesday has the potential to affect the market’s risk perception. Until then, investors will keep a close eye on US T-bond yields. Strong resistance seems to have formed at 1.75% for the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield and gold could come under pressure with a break above that level.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1724.76
|Today Daily Change
|-7.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1732.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1724.42
|Daily SMA50
|1782.75
|Daily SMA100
|1821.99
|Daily SMA200
|1860.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1736.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.69
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1727.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1723.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1715.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1708.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1745.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.24
