Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – Time to shine?

Gold beats first resistance at 1845/50

Gold beats first resistance at 1845/50 & a break above 1860 is a buy signal today targeting 1864/66 & last week's high at 1875. A break above here is a buy signal targeting strong resistance at 1887/92. Try longs at 1845/40 with stops below 1835.

Silver beat resistance at 2420/30 to test our selling opportunity at 2450/70 with stops above 2490. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 2505 & 2525/30, perhaps as far as 2550. Shorts at at 2450/70 target 2415/05 for profit taking. Read more...

Gold’s time to shine?

Gold is now entering its very strong time of year. When you take a look at gold from the dates of December 24 through to February 19 over the last 25 years you can observe that gold has risen during that time for a a total of 18 times.

The average return has been +3.96% in profit. The maximum profit has been a whopping 14.43%. The largest loss has been a fall of -6.57 and that was during the year 1996. So, from a seasonal perspective gold is attractive. The reasons for the strong seasonality are not coincidences. Rather they are based on strong physical demand factors. China is the largest buyer of gold in front of India. In the Lunar New year there is a tradition of buying gold gifts. These gold purchases are what drives up gold prices year in year around the turn of the year. Read more...

Gold’s volatility

The current volatility of the yellow metal has been a topic of discussion in the markets. One day it’s rising to highs and then directly falls back to lows. For an instrument that is supposed to be a stable thing in the markets without much fear from external threats, Gold has been acting just like an instrument for the past couple of months. But then again, this year has shown us that almost anything is possible. So what’s the reason making Gold act in such a way?

Well, several factors come to mind. Whether it’s from the recent U.S. election results or the fact that we currently have a pandemic on our hands, everything is affecting the precious metal in one way or another. However, before I kick off this article, let’s take a look at how the instrument is actually doing. Read more...