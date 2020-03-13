Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - The downside prevails

Gold: Target is $1782 – Commerzbank

Analysts at Commerzbank have held at the 1690/1704 target for some time. The market went there and basically collapsed. XAU/USD trades at 1587.95.

Key quotes

Gold Spot ($) Intraday: The downside prevails

Pivot (invalidation): 1584.00

Our preference

Short positions below 1584.00 with targets at 1542.00 & 1529.00 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 1584.00 look for further upside with 1595.00 & 1610.00 as targets.

Comment

The RSI is bearish and calls for further downside.

Gold recovers swiftly from 1-month lows, upside remains capped near $1600 mark

Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip to over one-month lows and jumped to fresh session tops in the last hour, back closer to the $1600 round-figure mark.

The precious metal managed to find decent support, rather staged a solid intraday bounce from the $1550 region and for now, seems to have stalled this week's sharp corrective slide from multi-year tops.

Given the recent fall of around 9% over the past four trading session, from levels beyond the $1700 round-figure mark, the strong intraday bounce could be solely attributed to some aggressive short-covering move.

The positive move lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which tends to undermine the commodity's safe-haven demand.