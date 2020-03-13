Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - The downside prevails

Gold: Target is $1782 – Commerzbank

Analysts at Commerzbank have held at the 1690/1704 target for some time. The market went there and basically collapsed. XAU/USD trades at 1587.95.

Key quotes 

“Given that the market has reacted straight back to the 2019-2020 uptrend at 1544, we expect it to recover.” Read more...

 

Gold Spot ($) Intraday: The downside prevails

Pivot (invalidation): 1584.00

Our preference
Short positions below 1584.00 with targets at 1542.00 & 1529.00 in extension.

Alternative scenario
Above 1584.00 look for further upside with 1595.00 & 1610.00 as targets.

Comment
The RSI is bearish and calls for further downside. 

Read more...

Gold chart xauusd

 

Gold recovers swiftly from 1-month lows, upside remains capped near $1600 mark

Gold quickly reversed an early Asian session dip to over one-month lows and jumped to fresh session tops in the last hour, back closer to the $1600 round-figure mark.

The precious metal managed to find decent support, rather staged a solid intraday bounce from the $1550 region and for now, seems to have stalled this week's sharp corrective slide from multi-year tops.

Given the recent fall of around 9% over the past four trading session, from levels beyond the $1700 round-figure mark, the strong intraday bounce could be solely attributed to some aggressive short-covering move.

The positive move lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly amid a turnaround in the global risk sentiment, which tends to undermine the commodity's safe-haven demand. Read more...

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1586.45
Today Daily Change 9.91
Today Daily Change % 0.63
Today daily open 1576.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1626.64
Daily SMA50 1589.41
Daily SMA100 1535.07
Daily SMA200 1498.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1650.6
Previous Daily Low 1560.74
Previous Weekly High 1692.34
Previous Weekly Low 1575.58
Previous Monthly High 1689.4
Previous Monthly Low 1547.56
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1595.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1616.27
Daily Pivot Point S1 1541.32
Daily Pivot Point S2 1506.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 1451.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 1631.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 1685.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 1721.04

 

Latest Forex News

Gold recovers swiftly from 1-month lows, upside remains capped near $1600 mark

