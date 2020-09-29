Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – The buyers are looking to bounce back [Video]

XAU/USD market mood: Gold has reasons for strength in the medium term [Video]
The record low-interest rates around the world mean that cash investors have little incentive to keep assets in cash. Secondly, the huge amounts of quantitative easing from the central bank around the world mean that cash is literally devalued. This increases the appeal of gold. Thirdly, the fact that real yields are negative on US 10 year bonds means that if investors parked their money in a 10-year bond it would, when inflation is taken into account, actually mean that yields on the bond would be negative. Read More...
Gold: The buyers are looking to bounce back [Video]
Gold has been in decisive correction mode recently, but this move has slowed in recent days. Now, having posted a “bullish engulfing” one day candlestick, the buyers are looking to bounce back. The question is whether this is a sustainable recovery. This leaves the outlook at an intriguing stage. Key supports were broken during the correction, to leave old bulls sitting in stale positions. How they respond to a rebound could be key, as a near term rally could simply be seen as a chance to close these old long positions. The daily chart shows resistance above $1902 from the old August into September range, whilst nearer term the hourly chart shows resistance around $1882/$1894. Gold needs to post a series of positive candles to improve confidence once more. Another positive candle today would help, but this resistance band needs to be broken, this means a close above $1902. Read More...
Gold Futures: Further upside likely
Open interest in Gold futures markets increased by around 3.3K contracts on Monday, reversing two consecutive pullbacks in light of flash data from CME Group. Volume, in the same line, rose by almost 8K contracts, also following two drops in a row.
Prices of the yellow metal posted decent gains at the beginning of the week. The price action was on the back of increasing open interest and volume, leaving the door open for extra gains in the very near-term. That said, the Fibo level (of the June-August rally) around $1,920 per ounce of gold emerges as the next up barrier. Read More...
EUR/USD edges higher ahead of data, Fed speeches, presidential debate
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.17 as markets dismiss weak German inflation figures. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and the elections is elevated ahead of the first presidential debate and US consumer confidence.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid Brexit, coronavirus uncertainty
GBP/USD is retreating from the highs close to 1.29 as concerns about Brexit talks and rising UK coronavirus cases are taking their toll on the pound.
Gold consolidates in a range around $1880 region
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Tuesday. A softer USD was seen extending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity. The upside seems limited ahead of the first US presidential debate later this Tuesday.
Forex Today: Dollar declines on hopes for a US fiscal deal, ahead of presidential debate
Stock markets remain cautiously optimistic and the dollar is on the back foot, extending the reversal from last week's moves. Investors are eyeing a slew of Fed speeches, fresh hopes related to Brexit, and the first presidential debate.
WTI stalls four-day winning streak, tests $40 ahead of API data
WTI (futures on Nymex) turns negative for the first time in five trading sessions on Tuesday, having reversed half the Monday’s 1% rally to five-week highs of $40.80.