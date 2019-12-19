Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - The bull and bear case for gold heading into year-end

Gold, USD and the Euro: the Signs Ahead
Brexit has become very likely due to result of the UK vote. But so what (gold- and currency-wise)? The uncertainty dropped significantly, and markets were able to sign a breath of relief (bearish for gold), but on the other hand Brexit itself increases the geopolitical turmoil (bullish for gold). Gold didn’t react decisively in the short run overall, but the European currencies: the euro, and the pound rallied. In the first part of today’s analysis, we’ll focus on what happened in the euro and how the forex situation fits the other gold price predictions. Read more...
The bull and bear case for gold heading into year-end
There are good reasons to be bullish on gold. A strong seasonal pattern for January, with gold rising 7 years in a row during that month and low interest rates around the world are generally supportive of gold heading into year end. The approach of the Chinese lunar New Year, which prompts physical purchases of gold, generally supports gold at the start of the year. On top of this the catalyst of potential safe haven demand on a US-China trade deal breaking down is the trigger that will send gold soaring into year end and the month of January. Read more...
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.
A combination of factors underpinned demand for perceived safe-haven assets on Thursday and helped the precious metal to recover farther from weekly lows set in the previous session. The recovery came after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1477.2
|Today Daily Change
|1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1475.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1467.34
|Daily SMA50
|1477.91
|Daily SMA100
|1491.33
|Daily SMA200
|1412.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1479.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1470.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1486.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1458.82
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1473.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1476.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1471.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1466.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1462.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1479.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1488.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends slide post-BOE, nears 1.3000
The GBP/USD pair has accelerated its decline after breaking below the 1.3050 support. Dollar firmer across the board. UK PM Johnson to introduce its Withdrawal Agreement Bill later today, after the Queen’s Speech.
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair trades lifeless a handful of pips above the 1.1100 level, capped by a short-term resistance around 1.1150 in the short-term. Political uncertainty and looming holidays weighing on the market.
Cryptos find a foothold and try to point to the Moon
Yesterday's article highlighted the extreme overselling of the market and, therefore, the high probability that bargain hunters would appear. And they appeared.
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.
USD/JPY hangs near session lows, just above mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-109.00s.