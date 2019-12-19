Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD - The bull and bear case for gold heading into year-end

Gold, USD and the Euro: the Signs Ahead

Brexit has become very likely due to result of the UK vote. But so what (gold- and currency-wise)? The uncertainty dropped significantly, and markets were able to sign a breath of relief (bearish for gold), but on the other hand Brexit itself increases the geopolitical turmoil (bullish for gold). Gold didn’t react decisively in the short run overall, but the European currencies: the euro, and the pound rallied. In the first part of today’s analysis, we’ll focus on what happened in the euro and how the forex situation fits the other gold price predictions. Read more...

The bull and bear case for gold heading into year-end

There are good reasons to be bullish on gold. A strong seasonal pattern for January, with gold rising 7 years in a row during that month and low interest rates around the world are generally supportive of gold heading into year end. The approach of the Chinese lunar New Year, which prompts physical purchases of gold, generally supports gold at the start of the year. On top of this the catalyst of potential safe haven demand on a US-China trade deal breaking down is the trigger that will send gold soaring into year end and the month of January. Read more...

Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region

Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.

A combination of factors underpinned demand for perceived safe-haven assets on Thursday and helped the precious metal to recover farther from weekly lows set in the previous session. The recovery came after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Read more...