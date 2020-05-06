Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD the bias remains bullish

Gold: Bulls are only back in control on a break above 1711

Gold shorts at 1704/06 worked perfectly at least 3 times in the morning sessions, each time offering up to 10 points profit, hitting targets 1696/95 & 1690/88. Outlook remains neutral/negative as we still hold below 1711. Same levels apply for today.

Gold holding what should be key resistance at 1704/06 targets 1696/95 & 1690/88, perhaps as far as 1680/78. Further losses meet minor support at 1670/69. A break lower tests the 2 week low at 1661/59. Read more...

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1707.14 Today Daily Change 2.12 Today Daily Change % 0.12 Today daily open 1705.02 Trends Daily SMA20 1701.04 Daily SMA50 1640.39 Daily SMA100 1597.49 Daily SMA200 1543.87 Levels Previous Daily High 1712.27 Previous Daily Low 1690.12 Previous Weekly High 1728.71 Previous Weekly Low 1670.72 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1703.81 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1698.58 Daily Pivot Point S1 1692.67 Daily Pivot Point S2 1680.32 Daily Pivot Point S3 1670.52 Daily Pivot Point R1 1714.82 Daily Pivot Point R2 1724.62 Daily Pivot Point R3 1736.97

Gold spot ($) intraday: The bias remains bullish

Our preference: Long positions above 1692.00 with targets at 1712.00 & 1720.00 in extension.

Alternative scenario: Below 1692.00 look for further downside with 1683.00 & 1676.00 as targets. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Supported above $1700 after $8 drop, US ADP in focus

Gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in a tight range above $1700, having plunged nearly $8 in Asia after investors cheered the news of the global economies re-opening up from the coronavirus lockdowns. The easing of the lockdown measures would likely revive the business activity and dull the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal.

The prices have managed to recover from the lows just above the 1700 level, but the further upside looks elusive, as the US dollar continues to hold firmer across its main competitors amid looming global economic uncertainty and US-China tensions. Read more...