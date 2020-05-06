Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD the bias remains bullish

Gold: Bulls are only back in control on a break above 1711
Gold shorts at 1704/06 worked perfectly at least 3 times in the morning sessions, each time offering up to 10 points profit, hitting targets 1696/95 & 1690/88. Outlook remains neutral/negative as we still hold below 1711. Same levels apply for today.
Gold holding what should be key resistance at 1704/06 targets 1696/95 & 1690/88, perhaps as far as 1680/78. Further losses meet minor support at 1670/69. A break lower tests the 2 week low at 1661/59. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1707.14
|Today Daily Change
|2.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1705.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1701.04
|Daily SMA50
|1640.39
|Daily SMA100
|1597.49
|Daily SMA200
|1543.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1712.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1690.12
|Previous Weekly High
|1728.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1703.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1698.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1692.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1680.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1670.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1714.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1724.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1736.97
Gold spot ($) intraday: The bias remains bullish
Our preference: Long positions above 1692.00 with targets at 1712.00 & 1720.00 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Below 1692.00 look for further downside with 1683.00 & 1676.00 as targets. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Supported above $1700 after $8 drop, US ADP in focus
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in a tight range above $1700, having plunged nearly $8 in Asia after investors cheered the news of the global economies re-opening up from the coronavirus lockdowns. The easing of the lockdown measures would likely revive the business activity and dull the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal.
The prices have managed to recover from the lows just above the 1700 level, but the further upside looks elusive, as the US dollar continues to hold firmer across its main competitors amid looming global economic uncertainty and US-China tensions. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
