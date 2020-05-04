Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD – The bias remains bullish

Gold clings to gains above $1700 mark amid weaker risk sentiment
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1705-06 region.
The safe-haven commodity built on the previous session's goodish intraday bounce from the $1670 level and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday amid the prevalent risk-off mood. Read More
Gold Futures: Extra gains not ruled out
Traders increased their open interest positions by around 1.2K contracts on Friday, reversing three consecutive daily pullbacks according to preliminary figures from CME Group. On the other hand, volume extended the recent choppiness and shrunk by around 70K contracts.
Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal edged higher on Friday amidst rising open interest, which should be supportive of further upside in the short-term horizon. That said, gold could extend the recovery further and re-visit the YTD highs around $1,750 per ounce. Read More
Gold spot ($) intraday: The bias remains bullish
Pivot (invalidation): 1685.00
Our preference: Long positions above 1685.00 with targets at 1706.00 & 1714.00 in extension.
Alternative scenario: Below 1685.00 look for further downside with 1677.00 & 1668.00 as targets.
Comment: The RSI is mixed to bullish.
