Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tests April’s recovery below $1,800

NEWS

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tests April’s recovery below $1,800 amid a quiet Asian session

Gold holds lower ground around $1,766-67, down 0.08% intraday, amid the initial Asian trading on Monday. The yellow metal posted the heaviest monthly gain of 2021 in April, not to forget snapping a three-month downtrend, despite the latest pullback from the $1,797-98 area. Even so, May begins with the downbeat notion as market players doubt global economic recovery and US stimulus amid a quiet session with off in Japan and China.

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1768.28
Today Daily Change -0.50
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1768.78
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1762.34
Daily SMA50 1745.28
Daily SMA100 1799.81
Daily SMA200 1855.34
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1773.72
Previous Daily Low 1764.3
Previous Weekly High 1790.03
Previous Weekly Low 1756.18
Previous Monthly High 1797.93
Previous Monthly Low 1705.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1767.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1770.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 1764.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 1759.51
Daily Pivot Point S3 1754.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 1773.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1778.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 1782.99

 

Gold sings a “Hot n cold” song

Although spring has begun, we can still find ourselves in winter, or even summer. Gold may benefit from such a seasonal aberration.

Oh, how wonderful, spring has finally started, hasn’t it? We have April, after all. Well, in calendar terms, it’s indeed spring, but economically it can be summer already or still the beginning of winter. How so? I refer here to Kondratiev cycles (also known as Kondratieff cycles or Kondratyev cycles).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

