Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD technical setup remains in favor of the bears ahead of US ISM

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1751 to unleash further recovery gains

Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its recovery above $1750, having hit eight-month lows of $1717 last Friday. The non-yielding gold booked the biggest monthly loss since late 2016 in February after the sell-off in global bonds sparked a rally in the yields. The haven demand for the government bonds fell sharply worldwide on expectations of rising growth and inflation forecasts, courtesy of the pace of the covid vaccines rollout and stimulus.

In Monday’s trading so far, gold stages an impressive bounce, as the bond markets regain semblance after a wild week. The US House of Representatives passed the massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which now goes for a vote in the Senate. The stimulus optimism also lifted the sentiment around gold. However, gold’s further recovery hinges on the performance of the Treasury yields and the key US ISM Manufacturing PMI due later in the NA session. If the risk-off mood returns to the market in the day ahead, the safe-haven US dollar could regain its bullish momentum, weighing negatively on gold once again. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD technical setup remains in favor of the bears ahead of US ISM

Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its recovery above $1750, having hit eight-month lows of $1717 last Friday. XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1751 to unleash further recovery gains, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.

Key quotes: “Gold’s further recovery hinges on the performance of the Treasury yields and the key US ISM Manufacturing PMI due later in the NA session. If the risk-off mood returns to the market in the day ahead, the safe-haven US dollar could regain its bullish momentum, weighing negatively on gold once again.” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: Key resistances for XAU/USD are located at $1,780 and $1,800

Gold (XAU/USD) plunged to its lowest level since June 2020 at $1,717 and lost more than 3% on a weekly basis. In the new week, a correction in US T-bond yields could help XAU/USD recover toward the $1,780 level, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.

Key quotes: “Investors are likely to remain focused on developments surrounding US Treasury bond yields. The 10-year US T-bond yield gained more than 35% in February alone and it's up nearly 50% since the beginning of the year but a significant hurdle is located around 1.5% level. A deep correction in yields could put the USD under heavy selling pressure and trigger a strong rebound in XAU/USD and vice versa.” Read more...