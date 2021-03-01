Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD technical setup remains in favor of the bears ahead of US ISM

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1751 to unleash further recovery gains
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its recovery above $1750, having hit eight-month lows of $1717 last Friday. The non-yielding gold booked the biggest monthly loss since late 2016 in February after the sell-off in global bonds sparked a rally in the yields. The haven demand for the government bonds fell sharply worldwide on expectations of rising growth and inflation forecasts, courtesy of the pace of the covid vaccines rollout and stimulus.
In Monday’s trading so far, gold stages an impressive bounce, as the bond markets regain semblance after a wild week. The US House of Representatives passed the massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which now goes for a vote in the Senate. The stimulus optimism also lifted the sentiment around gold. However, gold’s further recovery hinges on the performance of the Treasury yields and the key US ISM Manufacturing PMI due later in the NA session. If the risk-off mood returns to the market in the day ahead, the safe-haven US dollar could regain its bullish momentum, weighing negatively on gold once again. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD technical setup remains in favor of the bears ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its recovery above $1750, having hit eight-month lows of $1717 last Friday. XAU/USD needs acceptance above $1751 to unleash further recovery gains, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
Key quotes: “Gold’s further recovery hinges on the performance of the Treasury yields and the key US ISM Manufacturing PMI due later in the NA session. If the risk-off mood returns to the market in the day ahead, the safe-haven US dollar could regain its bullish momentum, weighing negatively on gold once again.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: Key resistances for XAU/USD are located at $1,780 and $1,800
Gold (XAU/USD) plunged to its lowest level since June 2020 at $1,717 and lost more than 3% on a weekly basis. In the new week, a correction in US T-bond yields could help XAU/USD recover toward the $1,780 level, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports.
Key quotes: “Investors are likely to remain focused on developments surrounding US Treasury bond yields. The 10-year US T-bond yield gained more than 35% in February alone and it's up nearly 50% since the beginning of the year but a significant hurdle is located around 1.5% level. A deep correction in yields could put the USD under heavy selling pressure and trigger a strong rebound in XAU/USD and vice versa.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1745.68
|Today Daily Change
|18.76
|Today Daily Change %
|1.09
|Today daily open
|1726.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1807.3
|Daily SMA50
|1845.18
|Daily SMA100
|1858.18
|Daily SMA200
|1860.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1775.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1717.24
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1753.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1704.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1681.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1645.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1762.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1798.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1821.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
