Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD technical set up remains in favor of bears in the near-term

Gold (XAU/USD):Price Analysis, Investing and Trading with Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast and Trading Levels - tradinglounge.com

Wave iv of (i) of iii) of 5

Long trades in play.

Gold is currently trading 0.21% lower on the day at $1,918 per ounce, having declined by 0.35% on Monday.

The pullback from $1,933 to $1,918 has taken the shape of a bull flag on the hourly chart.

A breakout would imply a rally resumption from the Oct. 8 low of $1,881 and open the doors to $1,980 (target as per the measured move method).

Alternatively, a flag breakdown would shift risk in favor of a drop to the psychological support of $1,900.

