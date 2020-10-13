Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD technical set up remains in favor of bears in the near-term

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD anchored as DXY consolidates

Gold has held onto the support structure between $1,916/20 within the start of the week's range of $1,918.64 and $1,933.29, so far, as the US dollar firms into a consolidation.

DXY was unable to hold the support in the 93.30/50 area last week and gave way to bears to print a two-week low of 93.01.

Subsequently, the price of gold took-up the role of a safe haven, rallying the most in six-weeks while the hopes of a stimulus package in the US pushed the USD lower.

Elsewhere, US stocks have got off to a strong start for the week, pulling down on gold, as risk rallies on the stimulus hopes.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD picks up bids above $1,920 amid mixed signals

Gold prices regain upside momentum while rising to the intraday high of $1,924.52 during the early Tuesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal snapped a three-day winning streak the previous day as markets react to the increased odds of a delay in the US coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus. Also offering the background music to the gold’s moves were China’s actions to tame the yuan strength and the COVID-19 woes.

However, fresh challenges to the Sino-American relations and anticipated worsening of the US virus conditions battle American President Donald Trump’s negative status for the deadly virus, after four days of infection, to favor the bullion’s latest recovery.

