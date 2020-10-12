Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD technical set up remains in favor of bears in the near-term

Gold price should break to new highs next month

A look at Gold after Fridays rush for the topside...We saw good buying from institutions which should keep the sellers at by for a while...There isnt really any reason why Gold should not break the previous rally highs next month.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown

Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart.

The bright metal charted a symmetrical triangle breakdown in the last hour, following a close below the rising trendline support at $1924.

