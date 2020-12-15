Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD technical set-up favours bulls

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region

Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.

A combination of supporting factors assisted the precious metal to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday and stage a goodish bounce from near two-week lows set in the previous session. Despite the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, investors remain concerned about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases. This, along with the imposition of fresh restrictions, benefitted traditional safe-haven assets and provided a goodish lift to gold.

Will Fed follow ECB, supporting gold?

The European Central Bank (ECB) expanded its accommodative stance. The Fed could follow suit, supporting the gold prices.

The Governing Council of the ECB met last week, announcing significant, dovish changes to its monetary policy . First of all, the ECB decided to increase the envelope of the pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP) by €500 billion to a total of €1,850 billion. It also extended the horizon for net purchases under the PEPP to at least the end of March 2022.

