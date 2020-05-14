Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD teases pennant breakout

Gold Price Analysis: Snaps two-day winning streak, still above $1,700, as DXY regains

Gold prices remain mildly offered around $1.714, down 0.10% on a day, during the Asian session on Thursday. The bullion recently snapped two-day winning streak as the US dollar recovers initial losses to extend the previous day’s gains.

The greenback seems to gain fresh bids from the downbeat signals from Australia and New Zealand while also cheering the increasing odds of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) rate cut. The USD earlier stepped back after comments from US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin rekindled hopes of negative Fed rate. It’s worth mentioning that the Federal Reserve policymakers, including Chairman Powell, tried hard to rule out any such odds the previous day.

WTI Overview Today last price 25.89 Today Daily Change -0.02 Today Daily Change % -0.08 Today daily open 25.91 Trends Daily SMA20 21.64 Daily SMA50 26.46 Daily SMA100 40.83 Daily SMA200 48.51 Levels Previous Daily High 26.93 Previous Daily Low 25.22 Previous Weekly High 27.52 Previous Weekly Low 19.77 Previous Monthly High 32.21 Previous Monthly Low 8.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26.28 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.87 Daily Pivot Point S1 25.11 Daily Pivot Point S2 24.32 Daily Pivot Point S3 23.41 Daily Pivot Point R1 26.82 Daily Pivot Point R2 27.72 Daily Pivot Point R3 28.52

Gold Price Analysis: Yellow metal teases pennant breakout

Gold is currently hovering near $1,1718, which is the upper end of the one-month-long contracting triangle, popularly known as pennant pattern. Acceptance above that level would confirm a pennant breakout. That would imply a continuation of the rally from the March 20 low of $1,455 and open the doors to a re-test of the April 14 high of $1,747. On the way higher, the lower high of $1,739 created on April 23 could offer some resistance.

Alternatively, a downside break of the pennant pattern would confirm a bullish-to-bearish trend change and expose the 50-day average at $1,651. A violation there would shift the focus to $1,614 (100-day average) and $1,600.

