Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD teases inverses head-and-shoulders on 1H below $1,900

Gold holding minor support at 1877/75 allows a recovery

Gold holding minor support at 1877/75 allows a recovery to 1883/84 in the sideways trend before a selling opportunity at 1887/89 with stops above 1892. A break higher is a buy signal targeting a selling opportunity at 1900/03 with stops above 1907.

Shorts at first resistance at 1875/77 target 1866/64 with first support at 1859/57 for profit taking. Longs need stops below 1854. A break lower is an important sell signal targeting 1848/46 & strong support at 1835/30 for profit taking but longs may still be too risky. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD teases inverses head-and-shoulders on 1H below $1,900

Gold prices print mild gains of 0.16% on a day while taking rounds to $1,882 during the pre-European session trading. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays an inverse head and shoulders bullish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) formation.

With the MACD flashing bullish signals, even if milder, odds of the quote’s upside break to the pattern’s neckline, at $1,887.60 now, become brighter. However, a confluence of 200-HMA and a falling trend line from October 21 can challenge gold buyers around $1,892 afterward. During the metal’s sustained run-up past-$1,892, the $1,900 threshold holds the key to further upside. Read more...

Gold refreshes session tops, moves back closer to $1890 level

Gold edged higher through the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1887 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

The precious metal built on last week's recovery move from one-month lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday. Growing wariness about the actual outcome of the US presidential election forced investors to hedge their bets, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted gold. Read more...