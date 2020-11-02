Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD teases inverses head-and-shoulders on 1H below $1,900

Gold holding minor support at 1877/75 allows a recovery
Gold holding minor support at 1877/75 allows a recovery to 1883/84 in the sideways trend before a selling opportunity at 1887/89 with stops above 1892. A break higher is a buy signal targeting a selling opportunity at 1900/03 with stops above 1907.
Shorts at first resistance at 1875/77 target 1866/64 with first support at 1859/57 for profit taking. Longs need stops below 1854. A break lower is an important sell signal targeting 1848/46 & strong support at 1835/30 for profit taking but longs may still be too risky. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD teases inverses head-and-shoulders on 1H below $1,900
Gold prices print mild gains of 0.16% on a day while taking rounds to $1,882 during the pre-European session trading. In doing so, the yellow metal portrays an inverse head and shoulders bullish chart pattern on the hourly (1H) formation.
With the MACD flashing bullish signals, even if milder, odds of the quote’s upside break to the pattern’s neckline, at $1,887.60 now, become brighter. However, a confluence of 200-HMA and a falling trend line from October 21 can challenge gold buyers around $1,892 afterward. During the metal’s sustained run-up past-$1,892, the $1,900 threshold holds the key to further upside. Read more...
Gold refreshes session tops, moves back closer to $1890 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1887 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The precious metal built on last week's recovery move from one-month lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Monday. Growing wariness about the actual outcome of the US presidential election forced investors to hedge their bets, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1888.71
|Today Daily Change
|9.73
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|1878.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1900.09
|Daily SMA50
|1915.66
|Daily SMA100
|1889.63
|Daily SMA200
|1770.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1889.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1864.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1880.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1874.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1865.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1852.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1840.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1891.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1903.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1916.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
