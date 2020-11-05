Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD teases bulls above $1,900 as Biden nears US election win

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes key $1922 upside level amid US election chaos

Gold (XAU/USD) is looking for a clear direction while holding above $1900. The metal witnessed wild swings in choppy trading on Wednesday, in light of the chaotic and long US election. As it stands, Democrat Joe Biden is closer towards the US Presidency following a tighter race but the Trump campaign has filed a legal battle to contest the elections. 

Meanwhile, prospects of Republicans taking over the Senate point towards a continued stimulus deadlock on a Biden win and keep markets unnerved. The risk-off flows amid election and policy uncertainty will likely keep a floor under gold prices, as attention turns towards the FOMC decision and US NFP report.

Gold prices fade the recent uptick to $1,906 while easing to $1,904.50 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Thursday. The yellow metal refreshed the two-week high the previous day but had to end the day with negligible losses as US election updates dim odds of the blue wave. However, the latest rise in the bullion could be attributed to the risk-positive news suggesting the Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory in Michigan.

Overview
Today last price 1907.57
Today Daily Change 2.73
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1904.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1901.48
Daily SMA50 1913.56
Daily SMA100 1894.89
Daily SMA200 1774.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1916.5
Previous Daily Low 1881.81
Previous Weekly High 1911.46
Previous Weekly Low 1860
Previous Monthly High 1933.3
Previous Monthly Low 1860
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1895.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1903.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 1885.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 1866.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 1850.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 1920.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1935.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 1954.98

 

 

