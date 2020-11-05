Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD teases bulls above $1,900 as Biden nears US election win

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes key $1922 upside level amid US election chaos – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is looking for a clear direction while holding above $1900. The metal witnessed wild swings in choppy trading on Wednesday, in light of the chaotic and long US election. As it stands, Democrat Joe Biden is closer towards the US Presidency following a tighter race but the Trump campaign has filed a legal battle to contest the elections.

Meanwhile, prospects of Republicans taking over the Senate point towards a continued stimulus deadlock on a Biden win and keep markets unnerved. The risk-off flows amid election and policy uncertainty will likely keep a floor under gold prices, as attention turns towards the FOMC decision and US NFP report.

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD teases bulls above $1,900 as Biden nears US election win

Gold prices fade the recent uptick to $1,906 while easing to $1,904.50 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Thursday. The yellow metal refreshed the two-week high the previous day but had to end the day with negligible losses as US election updates dim odds of the blue wave. However, the latest rise in the bullion could be attributed to the risk-positive news suggesting the Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory in Michigan.

