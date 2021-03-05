Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD targets $1672 support after Powell’s blow

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD targets $1672 support after Powell’s blow – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is on its way to test the June 2020 low at $1671, as the bears remain in control after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the recent turmoil in the bond market. Powell said that the recent bond market jitter "caught my attention", which disappointed markets and triggered a renewed uptick in the US dollar alongside the Treasury yields. Gold and stocks suffered thereafter.

Read more ...

Gold Price Analysis: Technicals argue for weekly 50% mean reversion

As per the prior analysis during Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell's event, Gold Price Analysis: Bears back in play on Fed's Powell, eyeing $1,698, the price indeed melted to the target, printing a low of $1,686.40 and the verge of reaching the measured $1,685 target. At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,692 and down some 0.3% and is trading in a bearish environment.

Read more ...