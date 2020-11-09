Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD tackles consolidation’s top frontier; drive frail [Video]

Alongside gold gains, silver is also expected to increase [Video]
The fundamental picture for gold to find buyers is well reported amongst market participants. However, alongside gold gains, silver is also expected to increase. Expectations of a low USD, low-interest rates, high levels of QE, and a Biden Presidency are all anticipated to be positive for both gold and silver.
This means that silver is also a potential medium-term buy with buyers expected on pullbacks to key support. Read more...
Gold technical analysis: XAU/USD tackles consolidation’s top frontier; drive frail
Gold appears shackled as it is struggling to break above the cloud’s ceiling, which coincides with the roof of the two-and-a-half-month ranging market. In spite of the dwindling 50-day simple moving average (SMA), the SMAs defend the broader dictating bullish tone. The near-term gradual fading of the 50-day SMA and the directionless Ichimoku lines promote the commodity’s neutral demeanour.
The short-term oscillators maintain a positive attitude despite flimsy sentiment. The MACD is above its red trigger line and the zero mark, while the RSI is creeping higher in the bullish region. The %K line is increasing above its %D line in overbought territory and has yet to show signs of waning in price. Nonetheless, a pullback cannot be ruled out as the price is currently encountering a heavy obstacle. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level
Gold trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since mid-September, albeit has still managed to hold in the positive territory. The commodity was last seen trading just above the $1955 level, up 0.30% for the day.
The US dollar remained depressed on the back of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in a nail-biting US Presidential election. A weaker greenback was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted dollar-denominated commodities, including gold. Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1958.56
|Today Daily Change
|6.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1952.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1905.36
|Daily SMA50
|1913.73
|Daily SMA100
|1899.24
|Daily SMA200
|1778.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1935.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1960.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.52
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1950.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1945.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1938.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1924.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1913.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1963.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1974.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets find some calm
EUR/USD has been extending its gains after networks called Democrat Biden the victor of the elections. Markets are eyeing further responses and coronavirus headlines. ECB President Lagarde has refrained from commenting on the economy.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3150 as Brexit talks are eyed
GBP/USD has fallen off the highs and trades below 1.3150 as Brexit talks continue. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot after Biden was called president.
XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday. Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the yellow metal. The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
Forex Today: Markets, gold extend gains after Biden called winner, central bankers eyed
Markets in risk-on after networks called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the elections. Apart from further election responses, speeches by central bankers, Brexit, and coronavirus developments are eyed.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.