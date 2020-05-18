Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD symmetrical triangle breakout targets $1805 in the coming weeks

Gold Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-year high above $1,750 on Powell’s comments
Gold takes the bids near $1,755.30, intraday high of $1,756.08, amid the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the bullion refreshes the highest levels marked since November 2012. Comments from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently seem to have put a fresh bid under the yellow metal. Also favoring the safe-haven demand could be the US-China tension that is escalating to another worrisome level.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1762.24
|Today Daily Change
|20.02
|Today Daily Change %
|1.15
|Today daily open
|1742.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1708.96
|Daily SMA50
|1653.97
|Daily SMA100
|1615.42
|Daily SMA200
|1553.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1751.8
|Previous Daily Low
|1728.67
|Previous Weekly High
|1751.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1690.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1742.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1737.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1706.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1753.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1764.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1776.25
Gold Price Analysis: Symmetrical triangle breakout targets $1805 in the coming weeks
The bullish reversal in Gold prices (XAU/USD) kicked-off last week after bottoming out at 1690 levels. The upside momentum gained traction after the rates closed Wednesday above the 21-DMA, then at 1705.81.
While the actual bullish break materialized after a classic symmetrical triangle pattern was confirmed on the daily chart last Thursday. The bulls rallied hard to clock a fresh seven-year high at 1751.80 before retracing slightly into the weekly closing on Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
