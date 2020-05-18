Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD symmetrical triangle breakout targets $1805 in the coming weeks

Gold Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-year high above $1,750 on Powell’s comments

Gold takes the bids near $1,755.30, intraday high of $1,756.08, amid the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the bullion refreshes the highest levels marked since November 2012. Comments from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently seem to have put a fresh bid under the yellow metal. Also favoring the safe-haven demand could be the US-China tension that is escalating to another worrisome level.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1762.24 Today Daily Change 20.02 Today Daily Change % 1.15 Today daily open 1742.22 Trends Daily SMA20 1708.96 Daily SMA50 1653.97 Daily SMA100 1615.42 Daily SMA200 1553.99 Levels Previous Daily High 1751.8 Previous Daily Low 1728.67 Previous Weekly High 1751.8 Previous Weekly Low 1690.05 Previous Monthly High 1747.82 Previous Monthly Low 1568.46 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1742.96 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1737.51 Daily Pivot Point S1 1729.99 Daily Pivot Point S2 1717.77 Daily Pivot Point S3 1706.86 Daily Pivot Point R1 1753.12 Daily Pivot Point R2 1764.03 Daily Pivot Point R3 1776.25

The bullish reversal in Gold prices (XAU/USD) kicked-off last week after bottoming out at 1690 levels. The upside momentum gained traction after the rates closed Wednesday above the 21-DMA, then at 1705.81.

While the actual bullish break materialized after a classic symmetrical triangle pattern was confirmed on the daily chart last Thursday. The bulls rallied hard to clock a fresh seven-year high at 1751.80 before retracing slightly into the weekly closing on Friday.

