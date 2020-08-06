Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD swiftly shoots past $2,000 [Video]

Gold: Is there nothing to really stop XAU/USD pulling ever higher? [Video]

The bull train continues to power on. After Tuesday’s huge breakout above $2000, the market continued to buy yesterday and is buying today. There is no resistance up here, and with momentum so incredibly strong, there is nothing to really stop gold pulling ever higher. Or is there? Daily momentum is now more stretched than it has ever been, with the RSI above 89 this morning, at record levels. There are two ways to read into this, firstly one of enormous trend strength, but secondly an increasingly stretched market. It is difficult to say where this bull run will stop, but the fear would be that with gold having rallied so hard, so quickly, when a corrective move does set in, it could be sharp and painful if caught on the wrong side. So we have to be cautious with the move, especially as seemingly everyone is bullish now. Looking to the hourly chart, there is a near term pivot that has formed around $2029/$2030. Read More...

Gold swiftly shoots past $2,000

Gold finally shoots past $2,000 with geopolitical risk, the coronavirus pandemic, and the recent explosions at Beirut proving to be great tailwinds pushing the metal past the significant psychological level. However, many think it still has legs to run.

The yellow metal is up 35% this year, with investors looking for a haven asset that provides a larger return than the current abysmal yields seen from government treasuries. Paul Wong, a market strategist at Sprott Inc, stated, “The stage has been set for Gold to continue to climb higher.” Furthermore, he also stated that “[they] see increased fiscal spending ahead, extremely accommodative monetary policy in place for years and challenging economic recovery.” Gold peaked at $2,055 an ounce as of the 5th of August. Read More...

XAU/USD analysis: Tests monthly R1

Yesterday, the XAU/USD exchange rate raised to the resistance level—the monthly R1 at 2,056.09. During Thursday morning, the rate was testing the given resistance.

If the predetermined resistance holds, it is likely that a reversal south could occur. In this case it is unlikely that the price for gold could decline below 1,997.50/2,017.50 area due to the support formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs.

Otherwise, it is likely that yellow metal could continue to extend gains against the US Dollar within the following trading session. Read More...