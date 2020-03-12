Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, XAUUSD is consolidating. In this case, the price is expected to continue falling to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. Read more...

Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters

Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit has managed to hold above one-week lows set early this Thursday

Another brutal selloff across the global equity markets – amid growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak – provided some early boost to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status.

The market rout followed a move by the World Health Organization to declare COVID-19 a pandemic and the US President Donald Trump's announcement to suspend all travel from Europe for 30 days. Read more...

Market Volatility Continues As Equities and Gold Fall

Gold prices attempted a rally earlier on Wednesday only to give up those gains. But price action is trading below the 1655 handle for the moment. A convincing close below this level is required, for now, to create the downside bias. The next support is at 1631 handle.

We expect gold prices to remain muted in the run-up to the ECB meeting. The direction in the prices could likely be set following the outcome of the monetary policy meeting. Read more...